(BIVN) – Police are trying to identify a Hilo theft suspect who was caught of video surveillance last month.

The incident occurred at a bank parking lot on Pauahi Street on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at 7:48 p.m.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

A male victim reported that while he was withdrawing money from the bank ATM machine, an unidentified man entered his vehicle and removed items before being confronted by the victim and another bystander. The male suspect then fled the area on foot headed towards Aupuni Street. Video surveillance captured the incident.

Police ask anyone who may know the identity of the male suspect – or who has information regarding the incident – to contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.