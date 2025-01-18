(BIVN) – The High Surf Warning for west-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island has been discontinued, but not before several beaches were closed for the day on Saturday.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported Kahaluʻu, Laʻaloa, Pahoehoe, Kohanaiki, and Mahukona Beach Parks were closed due to the high surf conditions.

The High Surf Warning was in effect since Friday morning for west-facing shores of North and South Kohala, Kona, and Kaʻū. The warning is no longer in effect.

The National Weather service says the next northwest swell is scheduled to arrive next Tuesday into Wednesday. “This swell could generate advisory level surf along many north and west- facing shores,” the forecasters wrote.