(BIVN) – The eruption at the summit of Kīlauea remains paused. Glow from the inactive vents indicate that lava remains close to the surface of Halemaʻumaʻu within the caldera, while the USGS Volcano Alert Level remains at WATCH.

From this week’s Volcano Watch article, written by USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory post-doctoral researcher Heather Winslow:

Like fortune tellers who peer into a crystal ball for insight, volcanologists at the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) peer into the tiny crystals contained in lava flows to learn about the magma’s journey before it was erupted onto the surface.

When magma cools prior to eruption, crystals grow and develop chemical zones that record changes in the environment around them. Scientists study chemical differences in these zones, which can provide information on how hot the magma was (thermometry), how deep it was stored (barometry), what the compositional makeup of the magma was (geochemistry), and how long the magma was stored prior to an eruption (diffusion chronometry). What is fascinating is that these micron-scale (0.00004 inches) changes in individual crystals can be used to derive understanding about volcanic systems as a whole. To give some context, a human hair is about 100 microns (0.004 inches) thick. We are looking at chemical changes in crystals on the scale of 1-5 microns (0.00004–0.0002 inches), and those very small changes tell us what was happening to the magma prior to it erupting at the surface.

In Hawaii, the most common mineral we study is the green-colored olivine. We can use olivine as a “crystal clock” to determine the timing of magmatic events leading up to eruption which was discussed in detail in a previous Volcano Watch here. Two other minerals that we observe in Hawaiian eruptions are pyroxene and plagioclase. While olivine is typically the first mineral to crystallize, pyroxene and plagioclase crystallize later and thrive in different magmatic environments at different temperatures and pressures. An easy way to think about these crystals and how they record magmatic events is to envision yourself as a journalist outside of a sporting event, and you need to know what happened at the game by interviewing different spectators (crystals). Some spectators show up early and witness the entire event, some arrive late, some are seated close to the action, and some roamed the stadium and forgot certain events even happened. Different crystals are the different fans that are all observing the game (or magmatic event) with a different perspective. This analogy originated out of observing the complexities and nuances in olivine alone, but it can be extended to apply to the variety of crystals in magmatic system as well. Thus, by studying the range of crystals, we get to learn about the magmatic system from a multitude of perspectives. This method was applied to study the two most recent eruptions of Kīlauea, in collaboration with the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Geology Department. From September 15-20, 2024, Kīlauea erupted in and near Nāpau Crater on the middle East Rift Zone. During the opening phase of this eruption, we collected molten and spatter samples that were rapidly cooled by submerging the samples in water or quenched in the air. This preserves the pre-eruptive chemistry.