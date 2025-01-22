(BIVN) – Kīlauea is once again erupting at the summit caldera within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

Episode 5 of the on-again, off-again eruption began just 3 p.m. HST on Wednesday, January 22nd.

This latest episode is part of the summit eruption that began on December 23rd. Episode 4 ended on Saturday, January 18th, and the eruption was paused until today.

From a USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory updated posted at 3:51 p.m. on Wednesday:

Episode 5 started with small spatter fountains at approximately 2:57 p.m. and lava flows beginning at 2:59 p.m. Current activity includes small dome fountains 16-33 feet (5-10 meters) high feeding a short lava flow from the north vent. Weak, intermittent spatter was observed earlier in the day but sustained effusive activity did not begin until just before 3:00 p.m. There are no signs of activity at the south vent. Seismic tremor increased at 3:00 p.m. at the same time that effusion began. The tiltmeter at Uēkahuna continues to record inflation beneath Halemaʻumaʻu at the time of this report but is expected to transition to deflation as the eruption continues. Each episode of lava fountaining since December 23, 2024, has continued for 14 hours to 8 days and episodes have been separated by pauses in eruptive activity lasting a less than 24 hours to 12 days.

The Kīlauea Volcano Alert Level/Aviation Color Code remain at WATCH/ORANGE. No changes have been detected in the East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.