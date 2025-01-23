(BIVN) – Almost as quickly as the 5th episode of the ongoing Kilauea summit eruption started, it has stopped.

Fountain activity ceased about 4:30 a.m. Thursday, along with the end of lava effusion from the vent.

“The 5th episode began at 2:30 p.m. HST January 22 and continued overnight with fountaining to 30-50 m height and Pele’s hair observed at the Steaming bluff car park,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory wrote on Thursday. “The 5th episode activity was accompanied by tremor on seismometers, deflation on near vent tiltmeters and gas discharge estimated at greater than 10000 tonnes per day.”

As has been the case previous episodes in this eruption, strong glow continues from the north vent, indicating magma remains close to the surface.

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Thursday morning:

Summit Eruption Observations: The Halemaʻumaʻu eruption that began its fifth episode on January 22nd at 2:29 HST which lasted until about 4:30 HST on the 23rd. Fountains fed a lava flow that spread over about one half of the floor of Halemaʻumaʻu crater. Since then, strong glow has continued. Pele’s hair was observed at the steaming bluff carpark overnight and may continue to be remobilized by winds within the National Park and in nearby communities over the next few days. Summit Instrumental Observations: Seismic tremor is currently present at low levels. Earthquake activity well below background (one earthquake detected overnight) has been detected in the summit region. Summit tiltmeters showed the onset of a new inflation cycle at about 4:30 HST consistent with the end of fountaining. Tilt increased about 0.2 microradians over the past 2 hours. The most recently measured sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rate was approximately 10000 tonnes per day at the start of episode 5. Though significantly lower than rates measured during eruptive episodes 1, 2, and 3 (Kona winds precluded emission rate measurements during episode 4), this value still represents above-background SO2 emissions, and the resulting hazard will be affected by wind conditions.