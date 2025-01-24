(BIVN) – A Flood Advisory is in effect for areas of East Hawaiʻi until late Friday evening.

The National Weather Service at 7 p.m. reported radar indicated heavy rain was falling at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour over parts of Hilo, Hāmākua, and Puna. The sound of thunder could be heard Friday evening in and around the affected area.

Forecasters wrote that some locations that will experience flooding include Hawaiian Paradise Park, Pahoa, Hawaiian Acres, Orchidland Estates, Glenwood, Mountain View, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, Ainaloa, Leilani Estates, Nanawale Estates, Kalapana, Fern Acres, Hawaiian Beaches, Eden Roc, Fern Forest, Isaac Hale Beach Park and Kapoho.

The advisory means minor flooding could be occurring on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued a radio message concerning the Flood Advisory, and reminded residents of the following:

Flooding can be life-threatening. Residents in flood prone areas are asked to remain alert for flooding conditions.

Please drive with caution. Be on the alert for run-off, ponding of water, debris, and poor visibility.

Do not attempt to cross flowing water in a vehicle or on foot; turn around, don’t drown.

Remember, if lightning threatens your area, the safest place to be is indoors.

The National Weather Service says the Flood Advisory will be in effect until 10:15 p.m. HST.