(BIVN) – Māhukona Beach Park will reopen for day use on Saturday, January 25th.

The North Kohala park closed January 6 in order to demolish the old pavilion. The pavilion had not been in use for several years due to safety concerns. The demolition has since been completed.

The County of Hawaiʻi says camping at Māhukona will continue to be suspended “due to the absence of potable water, restrooms, showers and other amenities necessary to support such use.”

Māhukona Beach Park will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.