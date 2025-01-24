(BIVN) – The 2025 Novice Swim Team program starts next month.

This week, the Hawaiʻi County Department of Parks & Recreation announced the season will run from February 18th to May 17th, and encouraged anyone interested in participating to contact their local pools to learn more about tryouts and registration.

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

The novice swim team program is an introduction to competitive swimming for children under 17 years of age who have never been on a competitive swim team. The cost for the season is $30 for the first child, and $20 for additional children from the same household. The season includes five swim meets at various locations around the island. The swim meet dates are as follows: March 8, March 22, April 12, April 26 and May 17. The locations of the meets will be announced at a later date. During tryouts, participants ages 8 and under must swim 25 yards each using the front crawl stroke and the back crawl. Participants ages 9 and over must swim 50 yards each using the front crawl stroke and the back crawl stroke.

Contact information for local Parks & Recreation pool facilities can be found at the Aquatics web page.