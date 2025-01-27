UPDATE – (10:45 p.m.) – Episode 7 of the ongoing Kilauea summit eruption continued into Monday night, with fountains from the north vent measuring 100 to 120 feet high, feeding lava flows onto the crater floor. A fountain also emerged from the south vent as well.

No changes have been detected in the East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone. The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at WATCH.

(BIVN) – Episode 7 of the ongoing Kīlauea summit eruption began on Monday evening, after a two-day pause in activity.

The eruption remains confined to the summit caldera within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

Lava spatter reappeared within the north vent at Halemaʻumaʻu at around 1:30 p.m. HST this afternoon (January 27), which – along with the increasing tilt – was an indication that the latest episode was about to get underway.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported the episode officially began at 6:41 p.m., with 10 to 20-foot lava fountains feeding a small flow into the crater floor. Fountains later grew to heights of 60 to 100 feet.

HVO stated that the episode is likely to last between 10 and 20 hours.



UPDATE – From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory: