(BIVN) – Fire Equipment Operator Lyle Tamaribuchi was recently honored by the Hawaiʻi County Council for his “professionalism and dedication to public service.”

Tamaribuchi was handed the Council’s Hāweo Award on January 21. According to a news release shared by Mayor Kimo Alameda’s administration:

With a career spanning nearly two decades with the County’s Fire Department, Tamaribuchi has consistently gone above and beyond expectations. In addition to his duties as Fire Equipment Operator, he is an active contributor to the department’s Training Services Branch, where he plays a key role in vetting new training programs, including the Blue Card Command system.

“Lyle is a mentor to many in the department and is admired for his warm personality, politeness, and ability to foster positive relationships with his colleagues,” said Fire Chief Kazuo Todd. “His professionalism and dedication make him a true embodiment of what it means to serve with aloha.”

Tamaribuchi was previously honored with the Daniel R. Sayre Memorial Foundation Award in 2015.