(BIVN) – A number of weather alerts have been issued for the Hawaiian Islands as a winter storm system approaches the state.

A Flood Watch and High Wind Watch will be effect for all islands from Wednesday evening through Friday morning. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Watch has been posted for the summits of Maui and the Big Island.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense in a radio alert warned residents in flood prone areas that they should be prepared for heavy rains and potential flooding.

From the Special Weather Statement posted by the National Weather Service on Tuesday:

An unusually strong low pressure system will develop northwest of the state Wednesday night, pass by a couple hundred miles north of Kauai on Thursday, then drag a cold front eastward through the islands Thursday night and Friday. This potent winter storm system will bring a multi-faceted threat for significant weather hazards to the Hawaiian Islands. Damaging gradient and downslope winds will be possible, particularly to the north and northeast of the terrain from late Wednesday night through Friday, especially over the smaller islands. In addition, heavy rain capable of producing flash flooding is expected to affect the entire island chain during this time. Intense rainfall rates are likely especially over the typically drier south and southwest facing slopes, where the greatest rainfall totals are expected. Finally, there is an enhanced risk of strong to severe thunderstorms with the primary threat expected to be damaging wind gusts, particularly over the smaller islands.

Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph possible, will be possible at the lower elevations. On the summits, winds of 40 to 50 mph – with gusts up to 80 mph – will be possible.

Atop Maunakea and Mauna Loa, periods of snow and mixed precipitation could lead to accumulations of up to ten inches. “A light glaze of ice is also possible on wet surfaces as temperatures drop below freezing,” the forecasters stated.

Hawaiian Electric said it is closely monitoring weather forecasts and is urging customers to check their emergency preparations and prepare for the possibility of power outages.