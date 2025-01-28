(BIVN) – The latest episode of the ongoing Kīlauea summit eruption came to an end late Tuesday morning, when lava activity within Halemaʻumaʻu ended abruptly at 10:47 a.m. HST.

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory at 12:22 p.m. HST:

The southern vent stopped erupting just after 10:43 a.m. HST followed (by the) shutdown of the north vent at 10:47 a.m. HST. Lava flows from this episode covered more than half of the floor of Halemaʻumaʻu within the southern part of Kaluapele (Kīlauea caldera).