(BIVN) – The latest episode of the ongoing Kīlauea summit eruption came to an end late Tuesday morning, when lava activity within Halemaʻumaʻu ended abruptly at 10:47 a.m. HST.
From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory at 12:22 p.m. HST:
The southern vent stopped erupting just after 10:43 a.m. HST followed (by the) shutdown of the north vent at 10:47 a.m. HST. Lava flows from this episode covered more than half of the floor of Halemaʻumaʻu within the southern part of Kaluapele (Kīlauea caldera).
Deflationary tilt at the summit recorded about 7 microradians during episode 7, more than twice that recorded during episodes 5 and 6. The end of the eruption was coincident with a rapid change from deflation to inflation at the summit and a decrease in seismic tremor intensity.
No changes have been detected in the East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.
Each episode of Halemaʻumaʻu lava fountaining since December 23, 2024, has continued for 13 hours to 8 days and episodes have been separated by pauses in eruptive activity lasting less than 24 hours to 12 days.
HVO continues to closely monitor Kīlauea and will issue an eruption update tomorrow morning unless there are significant changes before then.
