(BIVN) – A Chinese New Year celebration will be held on Saturday, February 1st, at the Kings’ Shops in Waikoloa.

Event organizers say the highlight of the celebration will be a traditional lion dance blessing by the renowned Yau Gong Lion Dance troupe at 4:30 p.m. “The colorful procession, accompanied by rhythmic drumming, will bring good fortune and prosperity to shops throughout the center,” a news release stated.

January 29, 2025 marks the Year of the Snake in the Chinese zodiac.

Event Highlights:

3:30 p.m. – Keiki activities kick off the celebration with hands-on fun for families.

4:30 p.m. – Traditional lion dance blessing by Yau Gong Lion Dance.

5:30 p.m. – Keiki Costume Contest invites young ones to show off their festive attire and compete for prizes.

This event is free and open to the public. Organizers say the first 250 attendees will receive exclusive scratch-off fortune cards with chances to win exciting prizes (limit one per person).