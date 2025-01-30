(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Mayor Kimo Alameda signed an emergency proclamation Thursday, as severe weather approaches Hawaiʻi Island.

The Big Island already experienced a day of powerful wind gusts, as a powerful winter low pressure system drags a strong cold front down the island chain from the northwest, tonight and Friday.



A High Wind Warning remains in effect for the entire island, as well as a Flood Watch. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa.

“We urge our residents to stay prepared and take extra precaution as severe weather moves across the island,” Mayor Alameda stated in a news release. “Crews are working hard to ensure roadways are clear and to restore power to traffic intersections. We ask residents to remain off roadways if possible as weather conditions worsen and to stay connected to our emergency notifications.”

Alameda’s proclamation allows the County to “streamline its response and coordinate resources as heavy rainfall and high winds are expected,” the news release stated.

Seven emergency shelters are currently open:

Waimea Community Center

Nāʻālehu Community Center

Robert N. Herkes Gym

Yano Hall

Kekuaokalani Gym

Keaʻau Armory

Pāhoa Neighborhood Facility

The FAA issued a ground stop for interisland flights to and from Honolulu earlier in the day, the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation reported. The order was slowly being lifted this afternoon, officials said.

The Hawaiʻi County Mass Transit Agency has announced that the following bus routes will be cancelled on Friday due to severe weather:

Route 1 (to Kona): 9:30 a.m.

Route 1 (to Hilo): 7:45 a.m.

Route 2 (to Kona): 4:30 a.m., 5 a.m.

Route 2 (to Hilo): 1:30 p.m.

Route 10

Route 60: 5:30 am

Route 75 (Southbound): 6:15 a.m., 6:55 a.m., 1:45 p.m.

Route 75 (Northbound): 7:10 a.m., 9:25 a.m., 2:45 p.m.

Route 76 (Eastbound): 5:45 a.m., 6:45 a.m.

Route 76 (Westbound): 6:30 a.m., 8:09 a.m.

Route 80 (to South Kohala Resorts/Kona): 3:15 a.m., 3:35 a.m., 4:15 a.m., 5 a.m.

Route 80 (to Hilo): 7:30 a.m., 1:55 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:35 p.m.

Route 90 (to South Kohala Resorts): 3:30 a.m., 5:40 a.m., 8 a.m.

Route 90 (to Oceanview): 7:15 a.m., 1:15 p.m., 3 p.m.

The Hawaiʻi Judiciary reported the Keahuolū Courthouse in Kona, and the South Kohala District Court in Waimea were closed Thursday due to power and water outages. Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald issued an order extending the deadline for filing documents due on Thursday, January 30, 2025 by one day to January 31, 2025. Hearings or trials that had to be cancelled due to the closures will be rescheduled to the next available date, a Judiciary news release stated.

As of 6 p.m., Hawaiian Electric said it was working to restore power to approximately 54,000 customers on O‘ahu, Hawai‘i Island and Maui County who were affected by severe thunderstorms and powerful winds. Customers have been asked to plan for possible extended outages as the storm system makes its way across the state.

Previously announced, the following facilities are closed due to storm impacts:

Mahukona Wharf

Carvalho Park

Panaʻewa Rainforest Zoo & Gardens

Keaʻau Armory (closed for normal daily activities but remains open for a shelter)

Pāhoa Pool

All County campsites are closed until further notice to ensure public safety.