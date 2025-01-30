(BIVN) – Severe weather is being reported across Hawaiʻi, as a strong cold front moves down the Hawaiian island chain tonight and Friday.
The strong winter low pressure system passing by to the north of the state is generating strong winds, heavy rainfall, and thunderstorms.
“An impressively unstable airmass for this part of the world has advected northward into the islands during the past couple hours,” the National Weather Service wrote this morning. “We will continue to monitor conditions closely as a Severe Thunderstorm or Tornado Watch may be required at some point later today.”
There are a number of weather alerts in place for the Big Island.
- Flood Watch: Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible across the entire island through Friday afternoon.
- High Wind Warning: South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts over 60 mph are possible across the entire island until noon on Friday. “Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines and damage roofs,” the National Weather service says. “Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.”
- Winter Storm Warning: Heavy snow is expected on the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches are possible. Winds gusting as high as 85 mph will result in considerable blowing and drifting of the snow, forecasters say.
Waipiʻo Valley Road is closed, the County of Hawaiʻi reports. Only valley residents and farmers are authorized to access the Waipiʻo Valley.
A Flood Advisory was issued Thursday morning for South Hilo, Puna, Kaʻū.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation provided this note on airport operations across the state, with special attention to Kona:
All airport districts have been in communication with tenants on pre-storm actions such as moving loose equipment on ramps. Crews have also cleared airfield drains and outlets and will stand by to ensure continued operations during high winds and heavy rains.
As a reminder, state of Hawai‘i airports will remain open unless there is damage to runway or terminal facilities, with the exception of the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole, which may restrict boarding and deplaning during weather events due to its open-air configuration.
During active weather events, passengers are reminded that their best source of information on their flights into or out of Hawai‘i will be their airlines. Do not come to the airport unless you have a ticketed, confirmed flight. If you are at the airport during a weather event and need to take shelter, do not leave the secured area or you may need to go through security screening to reenter. If security checkpoints are closed for the night, no passengers may enter.
