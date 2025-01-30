(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply is urging Big Island residents to be prepared for possible service interruptions due to the winter storm that is impacting the State of Hawaiʻi.

“DWS requires a significant amount of dependable electricity to deliver an adequate and continuous supply of safe drinking water to all customers,” the Department wrote in a news release. “Much of this electricity is supplied by Hawaiian Electric, which is directing its customers to prepare for possible outages.”

A High Wind Warning remains in effect for the entire Island of Hawaiʻi, which means winds are expected to be at least 40 mph, with gusts over 60 mph. Power outages are already occurring on the island.

“DWS strongly urges its customers and those who depend on a continuous supply of water to review their personal situations and prepare accordingly by setting aside drinking water ahead of time to meet essential needs during a prolonged power outage that disrupts DWS service,” the Department of Water Supply stated. “Also recommended is to have alternate sources of potable water for emergency use.”

The DWS shared these tips:

Determine Household Water Needs. Each person should have a minimum of one gallon of water per day for at least 14 days, according to the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA). Pets and livestock also require water.

Store Water Safely. Use only clean, dedicated, food-grade containers. Wash containers thoroughly with dishwashing soap, sanitize using one teaspoon of mild liquid chlorine bleach per quart of water, and then rinse thoroughly. Fill containers from the tap, leaving as little air as possible. Store in a cool, dark area. Water that has not been commercial bottled should be replaced every six months, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which offers more information at ready.gov/water.

Treat Drinking Water. During an emergency, it may be necessary for DWS to issue a Boil Water Notice instructing customers to boil their tap water for at least one minute, allow it to cool, and store in a sterilized container. Pouring water back and forth between clean containers will improve taste by adding oxygen. Chemical disinfection is another safe way of disinfecting water. Disinfect water by adding 1/8 teaspoon (approximately 8-10 drops) of chlorine bleach per gallon of water. (Make sure that the bleach contains a 5%-9% concentration of sodium hypochlorite.) Stir and let stand for 30 minutes. If the water does not have a slight chlorine taste, repeat the dosage, and let stand for 15 minutes. If the water from the tap appears discolored or appears suspicious otherwise, do not use it until it has been treated properly for its intended use. Disinfecting with chlorine bleach will not remove pesticides, petroleum products or other chemicals from water.

Restrict Water Use. Extend limited supplies by restricting water during emergencies. Use water only for essential drinking and sanitation needs. No lawn watering, car/boating washing, etc.

The severe weather for the Big Island is expected to persist well into Friday night.