(BIVN) – A Flash Flood Warning was issued Friday morning for West Hawaiʻi, as the main rain shield of a front shifts over the Big Island after drenching the other Hawaiian islands yesterday.

“At 6:35 a.m. HST, radar and rain gages indicated heavy rainfall over the west side of the Big Island,” the National Weather Service wrote. “Peak rain rates of 1 to 3 inches continue to move onshore over the North Kona District from Keauhou to Kailua-Kona. Kawainui, Alakahi and Waiaha streams have risen rapidly in response to the rain. Additional rainfall is likely to continue to move over the Big Island from the southwest through mid-morning.”

According to the forecasters, some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kailua-Kona, Captain Cook, Waikoloa Village, Kapaʻau, Honalō, Kainaliu, Kealakekua, Hōlualoa, Hōnaunau, Kahaluʻu-Keauhou, Pōhakuloa Training Area, Puʻuanahulu, Kalaoa, Puakō, Kawaihae, Waimea, Kohala Ranch, Hawaiian Ocean View, Waipiʻo Valley and Waimanu Valley.

Also, doppler radar at 6:17 a.m. HST was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles northwest of Hawaiian Ocean View, or 30 miles south of Kailua-Kona, moving northeast at 10 mph. The storm was producing wind gusts up to 50 mph.

The National Weather Service this morning wrote that front “is expected to fall apart over the eastern third of the state (or around Big Island) in response to weakened forcing and the influx of a drier, post frontal air mass.” From this morning’s NWS discussion: