(BIVN) – The promotion of 38 individuals within the Hawai‘i Police Department was celebrated in Hilo on Wednesday, January 29th.

Police Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz was on hand for the historic promotion of the first-ever female Assistant Chief, Sherry Bird. Other promotions included one to the rank of Major, two to the rank of Captain, nine to the rank of Lieutenant, five to the rank of Detective, six to the rank of Sergeant, and 14 to the rank of Police Officer III. The promotions are effective February 1, 2025.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Sherry Bird is promoted to Assistant Chief of Administrative Bureau. She most recently served as Major of the Administrative Services Division. During her 27-year tenure with the department, she has also served as Major of Area II (Kona) Field Operations Bureau, which encompasses the police department’s West Hawaii districts. Bird’s former assignments were as Patrol Captain for the South Kohala district, Lieutenant in Area II Criminal Investigation Division Lieutenant in Area II Vice, Detective in Area II Vice, Officer in the Criminal Intelligence Unit, and Patrol Officer in the North Kohala and Kona districts. This is a historic promotion in that Assistant Chief Bird is now the highest-ranking woman in the department’s history. Bird also made history in 2021 when she was promoted to the rank of Major, only the second woman in the department to achieve that rank.



“On behalf of the department, I want to congratulate the 38 members of the department who stepped up and earned their promotions;” said Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz. “The collective talent, work ethic, and dedication of this group is truly remarkable and they each deserve every bit of their success. I am excited to see what they accomplish to help move the department forward.”



Major Sandor Finkey is assigned to Administration, Technical Services Division. A 23-year veteran of the department, he most recently served as Captain of Administration. Prior to that he served as Captain of South Hilo Patrol, Lieutenant in the Area I (Hilo) Juvenile Aid Section, Sergeant in Puna Patrol, Detective in the Area I and Area II Criminal Investigation Sections, Community Policing Officer in Puna, with a patrol officer assignment in the Puna District, and an initial cellblock assignment in South Hilo.



Captain Levon Stevens a 21-year veteran, is assigned as Captain of Administration. Prior to his promotion, he served as Lieutenant of CALEA, the department’s Accreditation Section.



Captain Aaron Carvalho, a 21-year veteran is assigned to the Ka‘ū district. He most recently served as Lieutenant of the Special Response Team and prior to that as Sergeant of the Special Response Team.



Captain Edwin Buyten, who most recently served as commander of the Ka‘ū District, has been appointed to the newly created position of Vice Captain, overseeing both Area I and Area II Vice Sections.

The newly promoted include:

Lieutenant John Balberde is now assigned to the Area I Juvenile Aid Section. He previously served as a Detective in Area I Criminal Investigation Section.

Lieutenant Matthew Bartz is now assigned to CALEA, the department’s Accreditation Section where he was most recently a Sergeant.

Lieutenant Kevin Brodie is now assigned to the Special Response Team. He was most recently a Detective in Area I Juvenile Aid Section.

Lieutenant Grad Elarionoff is now assigned to Kona Patrol. He was most recently a detective in the Area II Vice Section.

Lieutenant Chris Jelsma is now assigned to Puna Patrol. He previously served as a Detective in Area I Criminal Investigation Section.

Lieutenant Brandon Mansur is now assigned to Area II Juvenile Aid Section. He was most recently a Sergeant of the Kona Community Policing Section.

Lieutenant Kelly Moniz is now assigned to the Area I Vice Section where he most recently served as Detective.

Lieutenant Derek Morimoto is now assigned to the Area I Criminal Investigation Section where he most recently served as Detective.

Lieutenant Ryan Pagan is now assigned to Hāmākua Patrol. He most recently served as Sergeant of Administration, Training Section.

Detective Lisa Ebesugawa is now assigned to the Area I Criminal Investigation Section. She previously served as a School Resource Officer in the Hilo Community Policing Section.

Detective Joel Furuto is now assigned to the Area II Criminal Investigation Section. He previously served as a School Resource Officer in the Kona Community Policing Section.

Detective Sybastian Keltner is now assigned to Area I Criminal Investigation Section. He was most recently a Police Officer II in Puna Patrol.

Detective Bryson Pilor is now assigned to the Area I Criminal Investigation Section. He previously served as a Police Officer II in South Hilo Patrol.

Detective Duane Rapoza is now assigned to the Area I Criminal Investigation Section. He previously served as a Community Policing Officer in the Hilo Community Policing Section.

Sergeant Pedro Cacho is now assigned to Dispatch. He previously served as a Police Officer III in the Criminal Intelligence Unit.

Sergeant Bryan Ellis is now assigned to Kona Patrol. He was most recently a Police Officer III in the Kona Community Policing Section.

Sergeant Tyler Jelsma is now assigned to Administration – Training. He was most recently a Police Officer III in the Hilo Community Policing Section.

Sergeant Bryson Miyose is now assigned to Hilo Patrol. He was most recently a Police Officer III in the Puna Community Policing Section.

Sergeant Shea Nactor is now assigned to Administration – Community Relations/Safety where he most recently served as a Police Officer III.

Sergeant Wyattlane Nahale is now assigned to Kona Community Policing Section where he most recently served as a Police Officer III.

A pair of brothers were promoted with Detective Christopher Jelsma promoted to Lieutenant and Hilo Community Police Officer Tyler Jelsma promoted to Sergeant.

During the event, a Certificate of Appreciation was awarded to Reserve Officer Theodore Hamada for his 50 years of service. Hawai‘i Police Department’s newest Police Chaplain Jeremy Barrientos was also sworn in during the ceremony.