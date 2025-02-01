(BIVN) – The Kilauea summit eruption remains paused, and scientists say a new eruptive episode may begin in the next few days within the caldera at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

In the latest Volcano Watch article, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory announced the winners of the 2025 Volcano Awareness Month Art & Poetry Contest.

From the weekly article written by HVO scientists and affiliates:

Participants were invited to submit a poem in haiku format or art recognizing Hawaii’s volcanic landscapes in the following age divisions: elementary (kindergarten–5th grade), middle (6th–8th), high (9th–12th), and adult. Nearly 60 entries were received, most from kamaʻaina. Beautiful depictions in words and art highlight the diverse range of geologic processes and hazards we experience as residents in Hawaii, including the most recent episodic eruption in Halemaʻumaʻu at the summit caldera of Kīlauea. Many entries also reference Pele, the Hawaiian elemental forces associated with volcanic activity, highlighting the cultural significance of Hawaii’s volcanic history. In the elementary school category, Sunny Mallams, a 4th grader who lives in Honolulu, won with her haiku, “Mahalo Pele:” Lava shining bright

Giving birth to Hawaii

Mahalo Pele “Pele’s Domain,” a haiku by 6th grader Austin Kesterson, who lives on Oahu, won in the middle school category: Boom! Pele is here

Her hair rises through the sky

Fiery lava flows Ella Hillstead, a high schooler from San Francisco, California, won the high school haiku with “The Harmony of Hawaii:” Waves lap, sun sets on

Board basalt plains of land forged

By Pele’s fire Travis Paradea won the adult haiku category with the haiku below: You take your shoes off

When you enter someone’s home

Even for Pele?