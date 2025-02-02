(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea remains paused, with the previous activity (Episode 7) ending on January 28th.

A new eruptive episode (Episode 8) could begin any day, confined to the caldera within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

Scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory calculate the eruption may resume sometime between February 1st and February 3rd, based on current rates of summit inflation.

From a recent USGS HVO update:

Summit Observations: Lava flows from episode 7 covered nearly half of Halemaʻumaʻu crater floor. Spots of orange glow can still be seen on the crater floor as the erupted lava continues to cool. Glow and infrequent spatter from the eruptive vents overnight and continued degassing indicates that magma is close to the surface. The Uēkahuna tiltmeter (UWD) recorded a minor deflationary event yesterday that started at about 2:30 p.m. and lasted approximately 1.5 hours before turning back to inflation. Another possible deflationary excursion appears to be starting as of 8:30 a.m. today. The UWD tiltmeter has recorded a net gain of approximately 6 microradians of inflationary tilt since the end of episode 7. Three earthquakes below M1.0 were recorded in the summit region over the past 24 hours. Low level seismic tremor continues. Weather conditions and episode timing have prevented accurate measurements of sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rate since earlier in the eruption sequence. Based on emissions measured during earlier episodes and pauses, SO2 emission rates are estimated to be near 1,000 t/d. Strands of volcanic glass known as Pele’s Hair have been reported on surfaces throughout the summit area of Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park and surrounding communities.