(BIVN) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands is seeking additional funds to continue with the exploration of geothermal resources on Hawaiʻi island for possible future development.

House Bill 1307 would appropriate $20 million to DHHL “for water well development for geophysical investigation, exploration, and identification of geothermal resources on Hawaiian home lands.”

A hearing on the bill was held Tuesday in the House Committee on Energy and Environmental Protection.

Hawaiian Homes Commission chair Kali Watson was at the committee hearing to testify in support.

“We’re asking for about $20 million to continue the process,” Watson said. “Previously, under Act 205, you folks provided us without about $500,000 to do a preliminary study. We’ve done that. We’ve expended the money. No we’re moving on to the next step, which is primary to conduct drilling of slim-holes.”

“We have three sites: South Point, Kawaihae, and Humuʻula,” Watson told the House committee. “We’ve identified areas that we think might be most viable regarding continuing investigation to collect geophysical data. As well as if water well development is appropriate. We’d also like to hire some consultants to provide assistance and guidance regarding what is the best way to proceed.”

Information provided by DHHL in written testimony reveals Humuʻula is the department’s preferred development site, “located directly next to lands leased by the Department of Defense for the Pōhakuloa Training Area.”

“Obviously, the bottom line with our initiative here is not only to generate alternate energy, but more importantly funding for our program. We have over 29,000 on our waitlist,” Watson told the committee. “The majority of our lands are on the Big Island. We do have projects in play.”

“To eliminate our waitlist, we are going to need about $6 billion,” Watson said. “So this is one potential approach to generate, besides energy for the community at large.”

The House Committee on Energy and Environmental Protection voted to recommend the measure be passed. The bill will eventually need to get the approval of the Finance Committee before it can be passed by the House.