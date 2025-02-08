(BIVN) – Big Island residents are being encouraged to take the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s Community Satisfaction Survey.

The anonymous survey, conducted every two years as part of the police department’s national accreditation process, is available on the hawaiipolice.gov website, and can be accessed directly at here.

“We are committed to providing the highest quality police service to our communities here on Hawai‘i Island,” said Chief Moszkowicz in a news release. “The feedback we receive from the public through this survey is a key element of gauging our success and identifying areas for improvement.”

“After we have a chance to analyze the data, we pledge to post the survey results on our website as we have in years past. It is only through honest communication that we have any hope of continuing to improve the department and the community,” the Chief stated.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Knowing that our department’s effectiveness is ultimately determined by the confidence and cooperation of the community we serve, the survey includes both multiple-choice questions and an opportunity to make individual comments that will aid us in determining the police department’s strengths and weaknesses. By comparing the results of this year’s survey with the results of past surveys, the department can gauge where it has improved and where it needs further improvement.

The survey runs from through 4 p.m. on February 28, 2025.