(BIVN) – A new sign has been installed at the overlook of the Boiling Pots section of the Wailuku River in the hopes of discouraging visitors from entering the dangerous waters.

As 27 people have died at the Wailuku River State Park in the last 29 years. Well known locations along the river, such Rainbow Falls and Boiling Pots, offer access to the waterway. However, entering the water is discouraged due to the dangerous nature of the Wailuku.

The new sign lists dates of when people have perished in the area and warns readers, “Do not go beyond this point.”

From the office of Hawai‘i County Council Member Jenn Kagiwada:

The new sign was modeled after one that was installed in 2022 at a popular hike, Olomana trail, on Windward O‘ahu, where six hikers fell to their deaths on the trail in the last 13 years. Since the sign went up two years ago there have been no further fatalities, and only one fall. Rainbow Falls and Boiling Pots are two popular State parks along the Wailuku River. Both sites see many residents and visitors year-round, and both have had fatalities of those from a wide variety of backgrounds. Deaths have occurred almost equally from those who are visitors and locals, and some of those were strong swimmers and even elite athletes or lifeguards. The ages of those who died were as young as 14 years old and the oldest was in his 80’s. The Wailuku River is the longest river in Hawai‘i County and the largest in the State by volume of water. Its name means “waters of destruction.” Boiling Pots is a succession of big pools connected by underground flow or cascades and whose waters roll and bubble as if boiling. The exposed hexagonal columns that line the pools were formed by the slow cooling of basalt lava. The 80-foot Rainbow Falls is renowned for the rainbow often formed from its mist. Council Member Kagiwada says that “the hope in creating this new signage is to encourage those who visit these scenic areas to be mindful of the dangers that exist and honor the memories of those who have died by not entering the water.” The sign was developed and installed by the Hawai‘i State Parks Division.

The public was invited to join Kumu Kimo Awai for a blessing and unveiling of the new sign on Friday, February 7th.