(BIVN) – The Kīlauea summit eruption remains paused, although the occasional lava spattering visible at the caldera vent indicates a new eruptive episode could begin at any moment.

The Kīlauea summit eruption has been paused since the end of Episode 8 on February 4th. Scientists have been reporting the next eruptive episode (Episode 9) may begin within the next 2 to 3 days.

All eruptive activity remains within Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park, and scientists say no significant activity has been noted along Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.

In addition to the lava spattering, the north vent continues to degas and glow at night, “indicating magma remains at shallow levels in the vent”, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says.

On Sunday, the USGS HVO wrote in its analysis:

Analysis of inflationary tilt patterns prior to the onset of each fountaining episode allows a time window of probability for the onset of new episodes to be estimated. These are calculated using both minimum inflation necessary to start a new eruption and the rate of inflation. Current inflation recorded at UWD and SDH indicate that the most likely window of time for a new episode to begin is between now and Wednesday, February 12. However, the past 2 days have been characterized by extended periods of low inflation rates. If the inflation rate continues to be low, the likely window of time for the next episode could be extended.

Current hazards associated with this period of volcanic activity include volcanic gas emissions, and windblown volcanic glass – or Pele’s Hair – that may impact Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park and nearby communities.