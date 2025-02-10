(BIVN) – Developers are moving forward with a different plan for the location that was once the proposed sight for a controversial water bottling plant.

A draft environmental assessment has been published in the January 8th issue of The Environmental Notice, detailing the Talon 1 Properties Self-storage Warehouse. The facility would be located on Industrial land between the Hoʻolulu Complex and the Wailoa River State Recreation Area.

Instead of a 30,000 square ft. water bottling factory, the project will be a three story, self-storage warehouse that is a total of 93,603 square ft. of enclosed space.

The draft EA document also says the project could be a location for a potential police sub-station.

From the draft EA:

Previously in 2018, this parcel was presented for Draft Environmental Assessment as a water bottling plant with its own water well. This proposed water well and bottling plant met with significant public objection and this use has been withdrawn. The new proposed use is consistent with the property class “Industrial” and zoning “ML-20 Limited Industrial District” and is a three-floor self-storage warehouse with accompanying restrooms and elevators to serve the tenants. The design includes two porte-cochere on either end, North and South, to allow for large trucks and ADA parking stalls to park under roofed shelter and load/unload to the storage warehouse. The conceptual floor plan includes 88 storage units per floor for a total of 264 storage units within the warehouse.

The self-storage warehouse schematic site plan includes 24′ wide two-way access driveways at Piilani Street and Mililani Street. The site plan provides for 28 total full size parking stalls including 2 ADA van accessible stalls. The site plan also provides for seven 12×50 foot loading zones for customer convenience.

The project is estimated to cost roughly $5 million, with full buildout by 2025.

The statutory 30-day public review and comment period on the draft EA is underway. Comments are due by March 10, 2025.