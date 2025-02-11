(BIVN) – A High Surf Advisory has been issued for west-facing shores of Kona and Kohala on Hawaiʻi island.
The National Weather Service says a large west-northwest (290-300 degree) swell will rise through the afternoon and peak overnight.
West Hawaiʻi beaches could see surf build up to 7 to 10 feet while the advisory is in effect from midnight tonight to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The large surf may persist into Thursday, the National Weather Service says.
The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers “should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution when entering the water.”
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
ISLAND OF HAWAIʻI - Surf will build up to 7 to 10 feet across west facing shores of the Big Island, and large waves may persist into Thursday.