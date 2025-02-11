(BIVN) – A High Surf Advisory has been issued for west-facing shores of Kona and Kohala on Hawaiʻi island.

The National Weather Service says a large west-northwest (290-300 degree) swell will rise through the afternoon and peak overnight.

West Hawaiʻi beaches could see surf build up to 7 to 10 feet while the advisory is in effect from midnight tonight to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The large surf may persist into Thursday, the National Weather Service says.



The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers “should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution when entering the water.”