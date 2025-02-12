(BIVN) – An elderly Minnesota man is hospitalized in critical condition after he was hit by a truck while crossing the street in Hilo.

Police are investigating the pedestrian / motor vehicle collision that occurred on Monday, February 10, at the intersection of Ponahawai and Kapiolani Street.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Responding to the intersection of Ponahawai and Kapiolani Streets for a reported traffic collision at 2:04 p.m., police learned that a 2004 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck was traveling west (mauka) on Ponahawai Street and making a left turn onto Kapiolani Street when the vehicle struck an 83-year-old man who was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk.

The pedestrian was initially transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center for treatment of his injuries and subsequently transported the Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu, where he remains in critical condition.



The operator of the Dodge pickup truck, a 30-year-old Hilo man, was not injured as a result of the collision.



A negligent injury investigation has been initiated. At this time police do not believe impairment or speed to be factors in this investigation.

As the East Hawai‘i Traffic Enforcement Unit investigation continues, police say that if anyone has information regarding this collision they may contact Officer Laurence Davis at (808) 961-2339, or via email at Laurence.Davis@hawaiicounty.gov.