(BIVN) – Tulsi Gabbard, the former Hawaiʻi U.S. Congresswoman who represented the district that included the entire Big Island, has been sworn in as the new Director of National Intelligence.

Gabbard is the eighth Senate-confirmed and first female combat veteran DNI. She currently serves in the U.S. Army Reserve.

Gabbard took the oath of office in the White House on Wednesday, with President Donald Trump present. Both Trump and Gabbard made remarks to the press during the event.

“I am honored and grateful to President Trump for the opportunity to serve our nation as the Director of National Intelligence,” Gabbard stated in an ODNI news release. “From my experience in the military and in Congress, I know firsthand how critical accurate, unbiased, and timely intelligence is for the President, Congress, and our military to ensure the safety, security, and freedom of the American people.”

“Unfortunately, trust in the Intelligence Community is at an all-time low,” Gabbard continued. “President Trump’s reelection is a clear mandate from the American people to end the weaponization and politicization of the IC. As DNI, I look forward to working with those who are charged with the critical mission of securing our nation to do just that.”

Gabbard was a Democrat while representing Hawaiʻi’s 2nd congressional district in Washington. She fell out with the party shortly after her failed presidential bid and went on to back the Trump campaign during the most recent election. She has since become a member of the Republican party.

Before the swearing-in ceremony, President Trump called Gabbard “an American of extraordinary courage and exceptional patriotism” who devoted her entire life to public service.

“I’ve watched her for years on different shows,” Trump said, mentioning Gabbard’s appearances on the Larry King show, in particular. “I said she’s a woman of great common sense and you know we like the common sense, it’s a word that’s being used a lot.”

“In recent years, Tulsi has been a courageous and often lonely voice speaking out against radical left’s attacks on free speech and the dangers of an unelected deep State,” Trump added, “and I have to say she was very, very strong for me when I was going through all of the fake news, and all of the problems that we had with some very sick people. She was always out there, before I really knew her… defending me, so I appreciated that.”

According to the DNI.gov website, the Director of National Intelligence “serves as the head of the U.S. Intelligence Community, overseeing and directing the implementation of the National Intelligence Program and acting as the principal advisor to the President, the National Security Council, and the Homeland Security Council for intelligence matters related to national security.”