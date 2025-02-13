(BIVN) – The annual Waikōloa Hulu Street Evacuation Drill will be held this Saturday, February 15, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The event, also known as Hulu Holoholo, allows residents of Waikōloa Village an opportunity to familiarize themselves with their community’s emergency evacuation route.

The evacuation route runs from Hulu Street to Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway. “Upon exiting the road, motorists will be directed to turn north (right) onto Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway,” a Hawaiʻi County news release stated. “Motorists wanting to go south will be instructed to turn in at Puako to change directions.”

“We welcome residents to come and familiarize themselves with the evacuation route so that they know where to go before a disaster strikes,” said Hawaiʻi County Mayor Kimo Alameda in a news release. “The route is a critical lifeline for the community and can be easily driven by any passenger vehicle.”

Hulu Holoholo is organized by the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense, in cooperation with the Police Department, the Waikōloa Community Emergency Response Team, and the Waikōloa Village Association Firewise Committee.

The drill started in 2022 following the Mana Road wildfire that occurred the previous year, and forced the evacuation of Waikōloa Village.