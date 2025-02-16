(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano remains paused, and scientists say a new episode (Episode 10) is likely in the next 1 to 4 days.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at WATCH.

Episode 9 of the Kīlauea eruption inside Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park paused at 8:43 a.m. HST on February 12, after over 22 hours of activity. High lava fountains from the north and south vents within Halemaʻumaʻu fed lava flows onto the crater floor. No significant changes have been noted along Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Sunday morning:

Summit Observations: Episode 9 ended at 8:43 a.m. HST the morning of February 12, after 22.5 hours of lava fountaining at the north and south vents in the western part of Halemaʻumaʻu at the summit of Kīlauea. Episode 9 lava flows covered approximately 50-60% of Halemaʻuʻmaʻu floor. Last night, minimal incandescent areas remained visible on Halemaʻumaʻu floor as recently erupted lava continues to cool. The north and south vents continue to degas and glow was visible in both vents last night, indicating that magma remains at relatively shallow levels in the vents. The Uēkahuna tiltmeter (UWD) switched from deflation to inflation at about the same time that episode 9 ended at 8:43 a.m. HST on February 12. UWD has recorded about 7 microradians of inflationary tilt since then. Seismic tremor remains elevated but decreased with the end of episode 9. No significant earthquakes were recorded in the summit region over the past 24 hours. Wind conditions and the timing of episode 9 prevented accurate measurements of the sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rate. SO2 emission rates during episode 9 are estimated to have been 10,000 t/d or higher based on emissions measured during earlier episodes. During eruptive pauses, SO2 emission rates are lower and typically around 1,000 t/d. Strands of volcanic glass known as Pele’s Hair have been reported on surfaces throughout the summit area of Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park and surrounding communities.