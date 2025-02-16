(BIVN) – This week on Nā Leo TV will be the premiere of the “Fresh Look at Floral Design” program, featuring a new anthurium cultivar, Hitomi Gilliam, bred by the University of Hawaiʻi College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resilience.

From the Hawaiʻi Floriculture and Nursery Association:

The Hawaiʻi Floriculture and Nursery Association (HFNA) is presenting a one-hour video entitled “Fresh Look at Floral Design” on Hawaiʻi Island’s cable TV and online at naleo.tv (schedule below). The educational video consists of highlights of floral design presentations and workshops featuring Hawaiʻi grown flowers.

Professional floral designers including Hitomi Gilliam AIFD, Phil Rulloda AIFD AAF PFCI, Lia Mercado, Kelsi Mercado and five others take a fresh look at the principles and mechanics of designing with Hawaiʻi’s flowers. The video includes nursery tours and the debut of a newly named anthurium cultivar developed by the University of Hawaiʻi College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resilience. An attractive white and green tulip shaped variety with red highlights. Perfect for transitioning between colors and useful in floral designs that blend tropical and temperate flowers. Dr. Teresita Amore announced the name “Hitomi Gilliam”, in honor of Gilliam’s years of promoting Hawai’i grown flowers. In Hawaiʻi there are many family-owned farms and nurseries that grow flowers and ornamental plants. They are an important part of Hawaiʻi’s economy. “Buy Local It Matters” is the slogan for a campaign by the State of Hawaiʻi to encourage purchase of Hawaiʻi grown products. And purchasing locally grown flowers and plants also helps protect the environment by reducing imports that sometimes carry invasive species. “Fresh Look at Floral Design”, will be shown on Nā Leo TV – Spectrum Cable Channel 53 and online on Nā Leo’s website: naleo.tv.

Schedule: Channel 53