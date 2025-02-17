(BIVN) – A series of west-northwest to northwest swells has triggered a High Surf Advisory for west-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island through at least Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says large breaking waves of up to 10 feet will be possible along beaches in North and South Kohala, North and South Kona, and leeward Kaʻū.

The High Surf Advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

“Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense stated in a Monday radio message. “Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution when entering the water.”

The National Weather Service says another reinforcing swell is expected on Wednesday, “which should maintain advisory level surf along north and west shores through the middle of the week and possibly into Thursday.”