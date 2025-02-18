(BIVN) – A husband and wife from Waimea were killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway in North Kona on Tuesday morning.

Police have identified the married couple as 51-year-old Reginald Kaleilehua Tolentino Jr., and 55-year-old Colette Marie Kaleialoha Tolentino.

The motor vehicle collision – which closed the highway in both directions for several hours on Tuesday morning – was the 6th & 7th traffic fatality this year, compared to 4 at this time last year.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Upon responding to a reported collision at 5:41 a.m. police determined that a silver 2021 Kia Forte sedan traveling southbound (Kona bound) was attempting to overtake multiple vehicles, including a tractor-trailer carrying a full tank of fuel, when it collided head-on with a northbound brown 2004 Nissan Frontier pickup truck near the 79.5-mile marker. The 51-year-old male driver of the Kia sedan, later identified as Reginald Kaleilehua Tolentino Jr., and his 55-year-old wife and passenger, Colette Marie Kaleialoha Tolentino, were transported to Kona Community Hospital, where they were pronounced deceased at 10:48 a.m. The 55-year-old male driver of the Nissan pickup sustained life-threatening injuries in the collision and was transported to North Hawai‘i Community Hospital for initial treatment. He was subsequently transported to Queen’s Medical Center on O‘ahu for further care.

As the Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit continues its investigation, the police department is asking anyone who may have witnessed this collision to please contact Officer Adam Roberg at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229, or email at adam.roberg@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.