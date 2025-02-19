(BIVN) – The High Surf Advisory for beaches in West Hawaiʻi has been extended.

The National Weather Service reports a series of west-northwest to northwest swells will continue to produce advisory level surf along exposed west facing shores through Thursday, including the Kaʻū, North Kohala, South Kohala, North Kona, and South Kona districts.

Surf heights of 6 to 8 feet are expected.

The High Surf Advisory was first issued a few days ago.

“Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense stated in a radio message. “Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution when entering the water.”

The High Surf Advisory will be in place until 6 p.m. on Thursday.