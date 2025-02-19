(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi is inviting Big Island residents to a hiring event in Hilo this weekend.

The hiring event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Prince Kuhio Mall.

According to a County news release:

The event includes nearly 40 businesses, nonprofit organizations and government agencies that are looking to fill vacancies. It is hosted by the Hawaiʻi Department of Labor and Industrial Relations in partnership with the County of Hawaiʻi’s Department of Research and Development, American Job Center, and Goodwill Industries. Onsite interviews will be available, and participants are encouraged to bring their resume and education or training certificates. Additionally, education and training resources, career coaching, and onsite resume reviews will be offered to help participants on their career path.

For more information, contact Napuanani Adviento at (808) 981-2860 or Napunani.H.Adviento@hawaii.gov.