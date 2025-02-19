(BIVN) – Episode 10 in the ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano began on Wednesday evening.
Low level fountaining was observed within Halemaʻumaʻu caldera at 8:22 p.m. HST on February 19.
The USGS Volcano Alert Level/Aviation Color Code for Kīlauea remain at WATCH/ORANGE. All current and recent activity is within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.
From an update provided by the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory at 9:10 p.m. HST:
Fountains from the north vent are 300-400 feet (90-125 meters) high and feeding multiple lava streams between 8:22 and 9:05 p.m. HST. Less than 10% of Halemaʻumaʻu is current covered with lava flows as of 8:45 p.m.
Inflationary tilt reached just over 10 microradians since the end of the last episode. Seismic tremor began increasing and tilt at UWD switched from inflation to deflation at about 8:22 p.m. HST, about the same time lava flows began erupting onto the crater floor.
Each episode of Halemaʻumaʻu lava fountaining since December 23, 2024, has continued for 13 hours to 8 days and episodes have been separated by pauses in eruptive activity lasting a less than 24 hours to 12 days.
The scientists also noted that no changes have been detected in the East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - Lava fountains from the north vent were 300 feet to 400 feet high, feeding multiple lava streams, before 9 p.m. HST.