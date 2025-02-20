(BIVN) – A Hilo man has been charged in connection with a series of burglaries in Hilo between January and February 2025.

Prosecutors allege 27 year-old Samson Mahu burglarized multiple Hilo businesses in January and February, before he was located and arrested by the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s Area I Crime Reduction Unit on February 12th.

Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen says Mahu was charged in relation to burglaries “at Leung’s Chop Suey House on January 24th, Kenworth Hawai‘i which occurred between February 1st and 2nd, Daiichi Ramen which occurred between February 3rd and 4th and again between February 6th and 7th, and Kitchen & Beyond which occurred between February 7th and 8th.”

According to the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney:

Mahu, who was charged via Information, is charged with twenty-four charges in relation to the burglary incidents filed under five separate case numbers. As the first Information alleges, Mahu is charged with two counts each of Burglary in the Second Degree (Daiichi Ramen), Theft in the Third Degree, and Habitual Property Crime. As the second Information alleges, Mahu is charged with Burglary in the Second Degree (Kitchen & Beyond), Theft in the First Degree (Theft of a motor vehicle, a Toyota Tacoma), Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle in the First Degree, Theft in the Third Degree, Criminal Property Damage in the Fourth Degree, and Habitual Property Crime. As the third Information alleges, Mahu is charged with Burglary in the Second Degree (Kenworth Hawai‘i), Theft in the Second Degree, Theft of a Credit Card, Unauthorized Possession of Confidential or Personal Information, Theft in the Fourth Degree, and Habitual Property Crime. As the fourth Information alleges, Mahu is charged with Burglary in the Second Degree (Leung’s Chop Suey House), Theft in the Third Degree, Criminal Property Damage in the Fourth Degree, and Habitual Property Crime. As the fifth Information alleges, Mahu is charged with Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Third Degree (possess any amount of methamphetamine) and Prohibited Acts Related to Drug Paraphernalia. The most serious offense, Theft in the First Degree, is a class B felony offense which carries a penalty of either a ten-year prison term or four years probation and up to eighteen months in jail. Burglary in the Second Degree, Theft in the Second Degree, Theft of Credit Card, Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle in the First Degree, Unauthorized Possession of Confidential or Personal Information, Habitual Property Crime, and Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Third Degree are all class C felony offenses, which carry a penalty of either a five-year prison term or a probation term of four years and up to twelve months in jail. The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Patrick Muñoz.