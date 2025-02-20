(BIVN) – Episode 10 in the ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano on Hawaiʻi island began on Wednesday night, and just under 13 hours later the episode was over.

Thus goes the pattern of activity at Kīlauea, ever since the eruption began on December 23, 2024. Episodic fountaining, followed by a pause. Then, once ground deformation inflates to a certain point, the cycle repeats.

This most recent episode began as the others have; with low level spattering to begin, sending lava flows onto the caldera floor. Then, an hour or so later, high fountains. The latest episode saw lava heights reaching up to 400 feet, or 125 meters.

The north vent stopped erupting by 9:18 a.m. Thursday morning.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says lava flows from this episode covered 75% of the floor within the southern part of the caldera. All the activity associated with this eruption has been confined to the Kilauea summit within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for the volcano remains at WATCH, and if the cycle of eruptive activity continues, lava could again emerge in the next several days.