(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Police are seeking a male suspect who they believe set fire to a Hawaiian Ocean View Estates residence on Friday morning.

The Paradise Parkway structure, and its contents, were a total loss. An elderly woman who lived at the residence was unharmed.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

At 9:17 a.m., police and fire personnel were dispatched to a structure fire at a residence on the 92-8500 block of Paradise Parkway. Upon arrival, responding personnel found the entire structure engulfed in flames and learned that an elderly woman who resided at the residence had already exited the home unharmed.



In the course of investigation, it was determined that the fire may have been intentionally set after the resident reported that she observed a man on her property shortly before the fire started. The identity of the male party is currently unknown however, he was last seen wearing darker colored clothing and had his face covered.



Detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigation Section and inspectors with the Hawai‘i Fire Department responded to the scene and are continuing this investigation.



The structure and its contents, estimated at $210,000, were a total loss.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident to contact Detective Donovan Kohara at (808) 960-3118; or via email at donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov. They may also contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.



Citizens who wish to remain anonymous can make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000, police remind. Crime Stoppers does not record any calls or subscribe to caller ID.