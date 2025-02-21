(BIVN) – A blessing was held on Friday for a new youth homeless outreach center in downtown Hilo.

Located on Kinoʻole Street across from Hilo Central Fire Station, the Anchor Point Youth Center is home to 22 residential units that will be available as affordable housing for youth aged 18-24 “who are overcoming homelessness or are at imminent risk of entering homelessness”, officials say.

The center will also include three commercial spaces. Homeless services will be provided on-site.

The new center is a multi-agency nonprofit partnership among Hope Services Hawaiʻi, Neighborhood Place of Puna, and The Salvation Army. The building is master leased by Hope Services Hawaiʻi.

Anchor Point Youth Center is scheduled to open on March 3.

From a news release provided by the nonprofit partnership:

Neighborhood Place of Puna will operate two commercial units on the ground floor. A local business currently leases the third space. Neighborhood Place of Puna will use its spaces to house its Homeless Engagement Team and its new program, the Anchor Point Youth Center, which will support at-risk youth with safe spaces and access to essential services. “The Anchor Point Youth Center offers youth who are experiencing homelessness a safe place where they can access resources, connect with opportunities, and — most importantly — find the hope and help they need to find housing and a better life,” said Paul Normann, Executive Director of Neighborhood Place of Puna. Normannʻs team also runs the Hawaiʻi County Homeless Engagement Hui, which provides ongoing updates on the number of people experiencing homelessness in Hawaii County. As of February 18, the Hui reported that 83 transitional-age youth aged 14-24 had been encountered on the streets, while 79 people in the same age bracket reported housing instability. “As a youth, I needed support but didn’t know where to start,” said Minnie Cain, Neighborhood Place of Punaʻs program coordinator for Anchor Point Youth Center. Cain, who grew up in a single-parent home and witnessed the struggles of addiction, said she knows firsthand the importance of having a supportive structure in place. She calls the new center “a game-changer for our community, offering essential services and opportunities for young people to thrive.”

“Many youth are still living in survival mode, just as I did, and I’m committed to ensuring they receive the guidance and resources that can help them take control of their lives,” Cain said. The Salvation Army will also play a role in ensuring youth have access to available resources. “The Salvation Army will refer our young adults that need housing to the apartments above the youth center,” said Roxanne Costa, Hawaii County Social Services Director at The Salvation Army. In addition to referrals, The Salvation Army offers various housing services to young adults and former foster youth and will provide needed support to residents of the long-term rental housing.