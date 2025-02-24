(BIVN) – An ancient Hawaiian heiau located in Kona served as a sophisticated seasonal calendar, researchers have learned.

A new study from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa examined Hāpaiali‘i Heiau near Kahaluʻu Beach Park on Hawaiʻi Island, with findings published in Waka Kuaka, the journal of The Polynesian Society.

The study demonstrates the advanced scientific knowledge of Native Hawaiian culture, researchers say.

According to the University of Hawaiʻi:

The study was conducted by Professor Albert S. Kim from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Department of Civil, Environmental and Construction Engineering, and Brenton Sasaoka, a Native Hawaiian civil engineer who graduated from UH Mānoa’s combined bachelor’s and master’s program. Their work represents one of the first scientific papers examining scientific aspects of Native Hawaiian cultural structures. The research was supported by the National Science Foundation, initiated by Kim. Using mathematical analysis and modern mapping technology, the researchers discovered that carefully positioned stones within the heiau aligned with sunset positions throughout the year, effectively creating a calendar system. The structure, dating back between 1411 and 1465, helped ancient Hawaiians track seasonal changes crucial for agriculture and fishing—unexpectedly found for its desalination potential.

Master engineers, astronomers The research team found that the left-most pillar marked the winter solstice, associated with a season of precipitation and peace. In contrast, the right-most pillar indicated the summer solstice, traditionally linked to gathering and preparation for warfare. These astronomical alignments enabled Native Hawaiians to determine optimal times for various cultural practices and maintain sustainable resource management.