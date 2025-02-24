(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi is moving forward with a planned emergency housing shelter in Kona.
The county’s Office of Housing and Community Development (OHCD) has issued a Request for Proposals to developers for the construction of the first phase of the Kukuiola Emergency Shelter and Assessment Center .
The project, located off Kealakehe Parkway south of the West Hawai‘i Civic Center, broke ground over two years ago. In late 2024, crews completed mass grading of the site and the access road, Alapono Place.
“Kukuiola represents a beacon of light, of hope, to those in need of safe shelter and a welcoming home,” stated Mayor Kimo Alameda in a news release. “We want to recognize the many partners, including the State and our Congressional delegation, that have made this project a reality.”
From the County of Hawaiʻi:
This phase includes 16 emergency shelter units, a manager’s unit, a 2,000-square-foot assessment center, community restroom facilities with showers, a 1,400-square-foot community center, and a shared kitchen. Additionally, office space for case management services and resources will be provided, along with open areas for community-building activities. The center will also offer overnight parking for unsheltered individuals sleeping in vehicles.
Phase 2 will add 50 permanent housing units with support services, and phase 3, currently in the master planning stage, is envisioned as multi-family housing, supported by a recent $400,000 State Transit-Oriented Development Program grant.
“Our goal is to not only provide immediate shelter but to also connect individuals with the services and support they need to transition into permanent housing,” said County Housing Administrator Kehaulani Costa. “Kukuiola is an important step in our ongoing efforts to address homelessness in our community, ensuring that those who need it most have access to a safe space, resources, and a clear path forward.”
Bids for Phase 1 are due by 2 p.m. on April 10 via the Public Purchase System. Construction is expected to begin this summer, with completion anticipated in about 18 months. The first phase is supported by a $10 million federal grant secured by U.S. Sens. Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono.
Looking forward, OHCD will continue to connect with the community throughout the planning and development process to ensure that local input shapes the facility’s operations upon its opening anticipated in early 2027.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
KEALAKEHE, Hawaiʻi - The County of Hawaiʻi has issued a Request for Proposals to developers for the construction of the first phase of the Kukuiola Emergency Shelter and Assessment Center.