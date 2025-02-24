(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi is moving forward with a planned emergency housing shelter in Kona.

The county’s Office of Housing and Community Development (OHCD) has issued a Request for Proposals to developers for the construction of the first phase of the Kukuiola Emergency Shelter and Assessment Center .

The project, located off Kealakehe Parkway south of the West Hawai‘i Civic Center, broke ground over two years ago. In late 2024, crews completed mass grading of the site and the access road, Alapono Place.

“Kukuiola represents a beacon of light, of hope, to those in need of safe shelter and a welcoming home,” stated Mayor Kimo Alameda in a news release. “We want to recognize the many partners, including the State and our Congressional delegation, that have made this project a reality.”

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

This phase includes 16 emergency shelter units, a manager’s unit, a 2,000-square-foot assessment center, community restroom facilities with showers, a 1,400-square-foot community center, and a shared kitchen. Additionally, office space for case management services and resources will be provided, along with open areas for community-building activities. The center will also offer overnight parking for unsheltered individuals sleeping in vehicles.