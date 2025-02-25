UPDATE – (10:45 p.m.) – Lava fountains continue to erupt from both the north and south vents within Halemaʻumaʻu as of 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday night, February 25th.

Scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory say fountains from the north vent reached a maximum height of 500 to 600 feet, before decreasing at around 9 p.m., as south vent fountains increased.

The red glow from Episode 11 could be seen from as far away as Hilo on Tuesday night.

(BIVN) – The pause in the ongoing summit eruption of Kīlauea volcano came to an end on Tuesday evening, when lava flows and fountaining resumed at the north vent at 6:26 p.m. HST.

Episode 11 “began with low intensity spatter with lava erupting onto the caldera floor through a spillway in the north vent,” scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported at 6:53 p.m. HST. “The intensity and height of fountaining has continued to escalate since the eruption began reaching heights of over 200 feet (60 m) by 6:50 p.m. HST. Lava flows have covered 10-15% of the floor of Halemaʻumaʻu at this time.”

At around 7:30 p.m., HVO reported “sustained lava fountains of greater than 400 feet” and noted “there is also a glow from the September 2023 vents on the east side of Halemaʻumaʻu.”

The Kīlauea Volcano Alert Level/Aviation Color Code remain at WATCH/ORANGE. All current and recent activity is within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, scientists say.

No changes have been detected in the East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.