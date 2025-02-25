UPDATE – (10:45 p.m.) – Lava fountains continue to erupt from both the north and south vents within Halemaʻumaʻu as of 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday night, February 25th.
Scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory say fountains from the north vent reached a maximum height of 500 to 600 feet, before decreasing at around 9 p.m., as south vent fountains increased.
The red glow from Episode 11 could be seen from as far away as Hilo on Tuesday night.
(BIVN) – The pause in the ongoing summit eruption of Kīlauea volcano came to an end on Tuesday evening, when lava flows and fountaining resumed at the north vent at 6:26 p.m. HST.
Episode 11 “began with low intensity spatter with lava erupting onto the caldera floor through a spillway in the north vent,” scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported at 6:53 p.m. HST. “The intensity and height of fountaining has continued to escalate since the eruption began reaching heights of over 200 feet (60 m) by 6:50 p.m. HST. Lava flows have covered 10-15% of the floor of Halemaʻumaʻu at this time.”
At around 7:30 p.m., HVO reported “sustained lava fountains of greater than 400 feet” and noted “there is also a glow from the September 2023 vents on the east side of Halemaʻumaʻu.”
The Kīlauea Volcano Alert Level/Aviation Color Code remain at WATCH/ORANGE. All current and recent activity is within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, scientists say.
No changes have been detected in the East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.
HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - Scientists also noted a glow from the September 2023 vents on the east side of Halemaʻumaʻu on Tuesday night.