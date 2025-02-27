(BIVN) – Police recently apprehended a Hilo man who was considered to be armed and dangerous.

46-year-old Ivan Steve Kong was arrested for an outstanding warrant on Wednesday, February 26, on Kilauea Avenue in Hilo.

The warrant was issued by the Hawaii Paroling Authority for violation of parole terms and conditions. However, police noted, Kong was also under investigation for recent criminal incidents in Hilo and Puna.

Police described the arrest in a Thursday news release:

At 1:30 p.m., Detectives of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) received information that Kong was at a location on the 1400 block of Kilauea Avenue in Hilo. CRU detectives along with deputy sheriffs from the Sheriff Division of the state Department of Law Enforcement observed Kong in the backseat of a parked vehicle at this location where he was arrested for the outstanding warrant without incident. Video of the incident was widely circulated on social media.

Detectives are continuing the investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Bryson Pilor of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section Crime Reduction Unit at (808) 961-2272, or via email at Bryson.Pilor@hawaiicounty.gov.