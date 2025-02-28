(BIVN) – A 32-year-old man who was recently arrested in Hilo will be returned to Ohio to face double murder charges.

Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen reported Friday that Andrew I. Griffin was arrested on February 18, 2025, at the Home Depot in Hilo.

Griffin was arrested on an outstanding no bail warrant for two counts of Aggravated Murder in relation to the September 2021 deaths of Thomas Steed Strussion and Angela Jo Strussion.

From the office of the prosecuting attorney:

On Friday, Griffin appeared in Hilo Circuit Court for extradition proceedings. After hearing testimony from Detective Kimo Keli‘ipa‘akaua and Fingerprint Classifier Suzanne Kong and arguments made by counsel, the Court determined that Griffin was the same fugitive from Ohio wanted for the aforementioned warrant and granted the writ of extradition and order of commitment. The Court ordered that Griffin return to Court on March 24, 2025 if he is not returned to Ohio by that date. Griffin remains in custody and is being held without bail. The extradition investigation was led by Detective Kimo Keli‘ipa‘akaua, Area I Criminal Investigation Section, Hawai‘i Police Department. The extradition proceedings were handled by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca Lester.

“We offer our thoughts and prayers to the families and friends of the victims,” said Waltjen in a news release. “Our Office has been in contact with the Belmont County Sheriff’s and Prosecutors’ Offices to coordinate Griffin’s extradition back to Ohio.”