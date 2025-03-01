(BIVN) – A High Surf Advisory will be in effect for west-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island until Saturday evening.

The National Weather Service says surf heights of 7 to 10 feet are possible along leeward North and South Kohala, as well as North and South Kona.

Surf will lower to 6 to 8 feet Saturday afternoon. The advisory is set to expire at 6 p.m. Saturday evening.

“Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous,” forecasters said. “Heed all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don’t go out.”