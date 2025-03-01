(BIVN) – A High Surf Advisory will be in effect for west-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island until Saturday evening.
The National Weather Service says surf heights of 7 to 10 feet are possible along leeward North and South Kohala, as well as North and South Kona.
Surf will lower to 6 to 8 feet Saturday afternoon. The advisory is set to expire at 6 p.m. Saturday evening.
“Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous,” forecasters said. “Heed all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don’t go out.”
by Big Island Video News
