(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Mayor Kimo Alameda will bring his newly appointed cabinet to Waimea on Thursday, where they will participate in the Waimea Community Association Town Meeting.

The March 6th meeting will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in person in the W.M. Keck Observatory Jerry Nelson Conference Room at 65-1120 Mamalahoa Highway.

The meeting is a part of a series of community meetings organized by the Alameda administration, planned for communities around Hawaiʻi island.

From the Waimea Community Association news release: