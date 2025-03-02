(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Mayor Kimo Alameda will bring his newly appointed cabinet to Waimea on Thursday, where they will participate in the Waimea Community Association Town Meeting.
The March 6th meeting will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in person in the W.M. Keck Observatory Jerry Nelson Conference Room at 65-1120 Mamalahoa Highway.
The meeting is a part of a series of community meetings organized by the Alameda administration, planned for communities around Hawaiʻi island.
From the Waimea Community Association news release:
Members of the Alameda cabinet expected to participate will include the full spectrum of county programs and services, from parks and recreation to environmental management, from planning and permitting to public works to trannsit and emergency service, from the tax division to economic and environmental sustainability and more including budget considerations for the coming fiscal year.
WCA Town Meetings are open to all and the agenda will include time for questions though, as always, questions are welcome in advance by emailing: WaimeaCommunityAssociation@gmail.com.
WCA Town Meetings begin with a pule and will include a brief public safety update by South Kohala Community Policing Officers and preview of important community events in the coming month.
The spotlighted not-for-profit for March will be Hawai’i Island United Way which actively supports more than two dozen diverse community service organizations that benefit keiki to kupuna as well as environmental and cultural programs. After a brief presentation about HIUW’s programs, services and challenges, attendees will be invited to support the agency financially by making a voluntary donation.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
WAIMEA, Hawaiʻi - The Hawaiʻi County mayor will be a part of the Waimea Community Association Town Meeting as his administration nears its first 100 days in office.