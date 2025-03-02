(BIVN) – Office of Hawaiian Affairs Board of Trustees Chair Kaialiʻi Kahele is traveling to Washington D.C. this week, where he will attend President Donald Trump’s address to Congress, OHA reports.

Trump’s address will take place on Tuesday during to a Joint Session of Congress at the United States Capitol.

It is familiar ground for OHA chair Kahele, who once served as the U.S. Congressman for Hawaiʻi’s 2nd Congressional District.

Kahele also plans to meet with federal officials and members of Hawaiʻi’s current congressional delegation.

“I’ll be discussing the impact of the new administration’s policies and executive orders on the Native Hawaiian community and programs,” Kahele stated in an OHA news release. “This is a critical time to meet with leaders in Washington and advocate for our people.”

OHA says Kahele also has meetings scheduled with Department of Defense officials at the Pentagon, “to discuss the military leases in Hawaiʻi, including those covering the Pōhakuloa Training Area on Hawaiʻi Island and Mākua Valley on Oʻahu.”

Also traveling to Washington with Kahele will be Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA) CEO Kūhiō Lewis and CNHA Chief of Staff Nick Carroll, OHA notes.

Kahele is scheduled to return to Hawaiʻi on Wednesday, March 5.