(BIVN) – A 46-year-old Puna man and noted big wave surfer, Kealiiwainue Mamala, has been arrested and charged with various offenses, Hawaiʻi County prosecutors say.

Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced this week that Mamala was charged with unlawful imprisonment, felony assault, abuse, and firearms offenses in relation to incidents that occurred between November 2024 and March 2025.

Local media reports Mamala was an invitee at the 2025 Eddie Aikau Big Wave invitational on Oʻahu. He was also an entry in the 2015 Billabong XXL Ride of the year.

From the office of the prosecuting attorney:

Mamala was charged via Complaint in District Court with 14 offenses that occurred between February 24, 2025 and March 3, 2025, including Felony Abuse of Family or Household Member (“Abuse”) (causing bodily injury by impeding the normal breathing or circulation of blood by applying pressure on the throat or neck), Terroristic Threatening in the Second Degree, six counts of misdemeanor Abuse, two counts of Assault in the Second Degree (cause substantial bodily injury a ruptured eardrum and broken nose), Assault in the Second Degree (cause bodily injury with a dangerous instrument), two counts of misdemeanor Ownership or Possession of a Firearm Prohibited (Springfield Armory, model 1903 rifle and Snake Charmer .410 caliber pistol), and a single count of misdemeanor Ownership or Possession of Ammunition Prohibited. Mamala was charged via Information in Circuit Court with 11 offenses that occurred between November 2024 and January 2025 including Unlawful Imprisonment in the First Degree (knowingly restrain another person under circumstances which exposed the person to the risk of serious bodily injury), Terroristic Threatening in the Second Degree, petty misdemeanor Abuse, and eight counts of misdemeanor Abuse. The most serious offenses, Unlawful Imprisonment in the First Degree, Assault in the Second Degree, and Felony Abuse are all class C felony offenses and carry a penalty of either a five year prison term or five years probation and up to twelve months in jail. The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kirsten Selvig.