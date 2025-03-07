(BIVN) – A blessing ceremony was held on Thursday for a new community resource center in Hilo.

The Neighborhood Place of Puna says its Coordination Center will provide support for Hawai‘i County residents in need of assistance connecting with community resources, “making it easier to access essential resources such as housing assistance, healthcare, employment support, and more”, officials say.

The Coordination Center is located at 1407 Kapi‘olani Street in Parish Hall at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Apostles. The drop-in location opens to the public on March 17, 2025.

“Navigating support systems can be overwhelming, and we want to make the process as easy as possible for individuals and families in need,” said Billi-Jo Pike, Director of Community Engagement at Neighborhood Place of Puna, in a news release. “Our Coordination Center is here to connect people with the right resources, whether they visit us in person or reach out through our call center.”

What the Coordination Center Offers:

Application Assistance: Help with applications for housing, financial aid, and other essential services.

Help with applications for housing, financial aid, and other essential services. Computer Access: Browse resources, create resumes, and apply for programs.

Browse resources, create resumes, and apply for programs. Phone Access: Make important calls to connect with service providers.

Make important calls to connect with service providers. Free Wi-Fi: Stay connected for job searches, telehealth appointments, and more.

Stay connected for job searches, telehealth appointments, and more. Trained Staff: Knowledgeable Community Resource Navigators available to assess needs and provide tailored guidance.

The Coordination Center’s call center is also available to assist over the phone or via text at (808) 501-1413. The Coordination Center is open Monday through Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For more information, email wehelp@neighborhoodplace.org, or visit the Neighborhood Place of Puna’s Coordination Center website.